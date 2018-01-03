What MEMA says you need to prepare for a winter storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Emergency Management Agency put out tips for people to be prepared for winter storms in 2018 ahead of Thursday's expected snow.

In addition to an emergency kit for people's cars, MEMA encourages people to fill their cars with gas so they can use them for heat or electricity. USB adapters that charge phones can keep electronics powered if the electricity gets knocked out.

MEMA also said people should have three days worth of supples for their families. That means at least nine meals, and snacks for all family members, as well as bottled water.

They encourage non-perishable foods, including canned items, bread and peanut butter, or pre-packaged snacks.

Spokesperson Susan Faloon said that because of the cold temperatures, people can try to save frozen food from going bad by putting outside, if the power goes out.

MEMA recommends having a flashlight and extra batteries, or candles and matches.

They also remind people to be fully stocked on medicines they take in case it is unsafe to drive or the pharmacies are closed.

They recommend extra layers and blankets to stay warm without power.

