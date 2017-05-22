"We're under the microscope all the time," say police on officer shortage

Shortage of police applicants

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Nationwide, police departments are struggling to bring in new applicants, but why?

"I call it the me generation," says officer Rousseau. "If it doesn't bother me or affect me, it has nothing to do with me and I'm going to leave it alone."

Lt. Dave St. Pierre joined the Lewiston Police Department 25 years ago because he wanted to make a difference, but it isn't always easy.

"You're lied to every single day," says Lt. St. Pierre. "The majority of our job is helping people and making people's quality of life better, at our cost sometimes."

Departments like Brunswick and Westbrook are offering bonuses to new applicants, which is tough for smaller departments to compete with.

"We've got 16 officers that could leave with a two week notice right now," says South Portland Police Chief Ed Googins. "That's almost a third of our department, so it's to a point where it's not a crisis, but it could be very soon."

Googins says right now there is no plan B.

"If you really look at it who would even want to get into law-enforcement in today's issues," says Googins. "Working nights, working holidays, working weekends, having people essentially that don't always like you, when you look at that and the demands of the constant criticism it just makes it very difficult."

