WATCH LIVE: Senator Collins' announces whether she will run for Governor at 8:00

Will she or won't she?

Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. Senator Susan Collins says she will announce whether she'll run to be the first female Governor or stay in the U.S. Senate.

People in Maine are anxiously awaiting Senator Susan Collins' big decision: will she run for Governor?

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 05: Senate Intelligence Committee members Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) (L) and Sen. Angus King (I-ME) arrive for a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill October 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

NEWS CENTER headed to Collins' hometown of Caribou to find out if people are anticipating the announcement.

In Caribou Collins is the talk of the town. Just like in the rest of the state, some people think she should run for Governor, while others believe she should stay put in the Senate.

Even Collins' family members, who still live in town, say they've been left in the dark regarding the decision.

Her brother, Sam Collins, is the President of family-owned business S.W. Collins. We met with him at their Caribou location to talk about the question that has been on everyone's mind.

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan recently went to D.C. to talk to Collins about her decision-making process.

"I know she has delayed the decision a couple of times because she is giving it very careful thought on what would be best for Mainers and certainly for herself as well."

