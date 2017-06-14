Virtual reality is reality for some Maine schools

(NEWS CENTER)-- About a year ago, Google came out with some technology that would put virtual reality into the classroom. The York School department applied to be part of the beta program, went through testing and was approved. Now, kids in that school system are some of the only in the state who are getting life-like-lessons in school.



"I think that it's cool that they're using vitrual reality to make things more interesting that might be boring in a classroom" said 7th grader Evie Finucan while fellow 7th grader Hunter Pruett added, "It's kind of like a miracle because it's almost like you teleported around the world and then you're just immersed in all of the wild-life or wherever you are"

