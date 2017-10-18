USM student wants conraceptive vending machines on campus

(NEWS CENTER)-- A new CDC report found that STDs are on the rise in America and doctors are searching for ways to get ahead of the growing threat. Compared to other states, Maine is doing well. But nationwide, more than two million people had Chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis in 2016. And of course one way to prevent the spread of disease is to practice safe sex. A University of Southern Maine student wants to make contraceptives more easily accessible on campus-- with a vending machine.



Emma Donnelly is a junior and working to have vending machines that offer contraceptives and feminine hygiene products offerered in vending machines. Now you can get some of these things from health services, but that's not always convenient. "We only have health services on the Gorham campus and only open Monday through Friday 800-430. So if you find yourself in a situation Friday night. you should not have to wait until Monday to get an emergency contraception."



Right now, it is against Maine law to sell any type of medicine through a vending machine, but Donnelly has a State Representative from Gorham helping her fight to change that.



