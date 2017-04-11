WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

This is a PR nightmare for United Airlines

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 12:09 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

The internet is tearing United Airlines apart after video emerged of law enforcement forcibly removing a passenger who refused to give up his seat on an overbooked flight. The incident has since gone viral.

Social media erupted in outrage after seeing the 69-year-old man being ripped from his seat. After screaming and resisting the officer, he was dragged down the aisle.

 

In a statement Monday, United CEO Oscar Munoz called it an "upsetting event" and apologized for "having to re-accommodate these customers."

"Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities to conduct our own detailed review of what happened," Munoz said. "We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation."

Later Monday night, an internal email sent from Munoz to employees was revealed.

"Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this," it read. "While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond  to ensure we fly right."

 

 

 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV

WCSH

United Airlines CEO doubles down, says employees followed procedures, flier was 'belligerent'

WCSH

Man pulled off overbooked United plane heading to Louisville

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories