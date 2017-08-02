The Governor's press secretary offers her final words after 6 years by his side

Adrienne Bennett, Press Secretary for Governor Paul LePage

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- "It's bittersweet," Adrienne Bennett says as she finishes her final day as the press secretary for Maine's governor.

Six and a half years ago, Bennett took the job, leaving behind a career in television news.

It was her first job in public relations, and she admits, it was a big jump.

"I sat back and listened a lot... I was a sponge for the first few months," Bennett says.

She admits, there have been challenges and frustrations along the way. When Governor LePage left a profanity-laced voicemail for a Representative Drew Gattine one afternoon; or made that famous comment about Vaseline; or set up the Christmas tree outside of his office, surrounded by squeeking pigs, meant to signify to extra fat in the budget; Bennett says the biggest challenge has been helping him get his message across a little softer.

"He will never be a politician, but he's going to leave quite a legacy," she says, admitting they didn't always see eye to eye. As his right hand, though, she says he has only ever wanted the best for Maine, and she respects that, even if his message is sometimes clouded.

While she's learned a lot about politics and public relations, as she says goodbye to the State House, she plans to stay involved in her local political field.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he does in the next 17 months or so," Bennett hints.

