Tennyson Tries It: Pro Wrestling

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Welcome to the first edition of "Tennyson Tries It." It's a new weekly segment on NEWS CENTER NOW put together by me: Tennyson Coleman.

This week I tried my hand at professional wrestling.

Once a month, trainer Larry Huntley holds a wrestling show at Skip's Lounge in Buxton. He's the promoter for North Atlantic Wrestling Association. The outcomes may be predetermined, but Huntley says just don't call what the wrestlers do between the ropes "fake."

"Anyone who thinks this is fake, come get in the ring with me," Huntley said with a grin, "we'll see how fake it is.

I learned that the hard way. Huntley gave me my first lesson in Wrestling 101.

Watch this week's "Tennyson Tries It" to find out how I made out.

If I can do it, so can you.

Have an idea for an activity Tennyson should try? Email us at AskNow@WCSH6.com.

