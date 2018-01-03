Tennyson Tries It: Dog Sledding

SHIRLEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Who let the dogs out?

On this week's edition of Tennyson Tries It, Tennyson Coleman embarks on an adventure that combines two things many Mainers love: snow and dogs.

Coleman headed up to Piscataquis County, where he went dog sledding thanks to the folks at Lone Wolf Guiding Services.

One dog is company, but four dozen is a pawty (see what I did there?). Ashley and Mark Patterson say they own 46 Alaska Huskies. The couple competes in dog sledding competitions in Maine, including the Can-Am-Crown in Fort Kent.

The 250-mile race is the longest on the East Coast.

"It's our Iditarod of the East," Ashley Patterson said.

The musher, now in her early 30's, began racing at 17. She became one of the youngest female mushers to complete the Can-Am Crown at age 18.

Each dog has their own personality and the Patterson's say they love to race.

Can Tennyson handle riding in a toboggan pulled by 8 of these dogs? You'll have to watch Tennyson Tries It to find out.

© 2018 WLBZ-TV