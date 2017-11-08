ORRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Another week means another edition of "Tennyson Tries It." It's a segment in which I try something new in Maine.

This week our viewers voted for me to try blacksmithing. What better way to learn about Maine's knack for resourcefulness.

The Curran Homestead Village in Orrington holds four six-week blacksmith courses for beginners like myself. I was able to learn the basics in one day, as Dwight King taught me how to make a drive hook.

"It's not all muscle and power," King said, "it's hammer control,"

It took me awhile to get the hammer control down, but I was able to get the hang of it. I wouldn't consider myself an expert yet. However like I always say: If I can try it, so can you.

Have an idea for an activity Tennyson should try? Email us at AskNow@WCSH6.com.

© 2017 WCSH-TV