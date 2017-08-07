Teen in good spirits after being severely injured in ATV accident

(NEWS CENTER) -- On last day of a vacation in Harpswell, a shocking scene jolted the Catlin family into their new reality.

"By the time I was there, Harpswell ambulance and EMTs were all there, and police were already on site," says Ken Catlin.

Medical personnel were called to the scene of an ATV accident, and were attending to Ken's son, Ryan.

Ken and his wife, Amy, and their two kids, Ryan and Lindsey, spend every summer in Harpswell. When the Catlin's chose to spend their last day in Maine berry picking, Ryan, a star-student and athlete, decided to hang back and spend they day with his cousins riding an ATV. Police say Ryan was standing on the back when the ATV flipped. Ryan was thrown from the vehicle and into a tree. Ryan is currently at Maine Medical Center and is unable to move his arms or his legs. He wants his story to be shared in the hopes it will helps others. His parents say he is in good spirits, and is spending time thinking of ways to help others who have faced similar situations. Ryan's parents hope his story will help others think twice, and make safety a priority. "The important lesson is this does happen to somebody," says Ken. "It can be you." Ryan's family has set up a You Caring page for those interested in donating. "There is nothing that prepares you to arrive on scene and see your child immobile," says Ken.

