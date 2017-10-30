Storm sends boats, vessels crashing into land

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- This weekend's historic storm brought devastation, the likes of which some have not seen in a long time.

Over 400,000 people in Maine were without power Monday. Many suffered property damage. In Falmouth, the docks were hit pretty hard. Some boats and other maritime vessels were destroyed.

"Mother Nature was letting loose today," Mark Smith, of Falmouth, said. Smith was awake around 4:30 a.m. when the storm did its damage in his home town. He sent NEWS CENTER video of a boat becoming unhinged.

Smith says he hauled his own boat out of the Falmouth Town Landing a few weeks ago to avoid storms like this one.

A few hundred feet away, more boats and piers were damaged. Crews were in the area accessing the damage Monday.

