Still no answers from Maine oral surgeon, dental board

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

NEWS CENTER went to a Lewiston oral surgeon's office and to the Maine Board of Dental Examiners on Friday searching for answers in response to numerous formal complaints filed against the dentist that caused the Dental Board to suspend his license.

At Dr. Jan Kippax's office, a woman told NEWS CENTER that they "had no comment at this time."

NEWS CENTER also called Kippax's lawyer James Belleau, and left another voicemail.

We also went to the Maine Board of Dental Examiners in Augusta to track down executive director Penny Vaillancourt. She was in a public meeting, which we attended. We requested an interview, but she denied our request.

Viewers called and wrote in to NEWS CENTER with claims similar to the complaints filed against Kippax.

© 2017 WCSH-TV