Steven Tyler wishes Mainer to get well

21-year-old Erin Field from Sidney, is continuing to recover after a freak accident.

Field, who went to Messalonskee High School was seriously injured when a chimney toppled down on top of a hammock she was laying on in East Boston.

Field has been at mass general hospital since the accident in early July. Her friends were in the city to visit when they found a way to get a very special get well greeting on camera.

None other than the lead singer of Aerosmith and Bostons own, Steven Tyler.



