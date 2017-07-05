Staying safe while using fireworks

(NEWS CENTER)-- Discarded fireworks set a home on fire in Scarborough on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the fireworks were still hot when they were thrown away. The fire ignited and spread to the side of the home and the roof. Scarborough's fire inspector James Butler chatted with us about the importance of being safe when using fireworks.



If you are thinking about setting off your own fireworks, it is strongly recommended that you visit the Maine State Fire Marshals web page for a complete list of do's and dont's so you can stay safe.

