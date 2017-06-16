Ski resorts picking up the summer vibes

Sunday River

NEWRY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When the snow flies Maine's mountains fill up; but come spring those visitors disappear with the snow, unless they have a reason to come back.

Sunday River is about to open its Mountain Park: zip lines; bungee bouncing; rock climbing; and mountain biking for any experience level.

"It's an e-bike," explains Will Tole, who runs the bike rentals at the mountain. "So down here you have your motor housing and a battery that runs here, and you'll see the power and settings for the battery."

Communications Director Darcy Lambert says the mountain only got serious about attracting summer visitors about 10 years ago. "We have the River Rock Christian Music Festival. July 29th we host the Tough Mountain Challenge; even if you're not a competitor it's a good time."

In the fall, there will be a Maine craft beer festival. Lambert says aside from weddings and conferences, there are plenty of events to draw visitors to the resort even if there's no snow.

"We're making the most out of summer and the warm weather months."

For a list of events, click here

Sugarloaf also holds events through the summer; click here

© 2017 WCSH-TV