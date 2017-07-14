Bowdoinham ambulance crash. Photo from Maine State Police.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A nurse was injured when a Delta Ambulance swerved into a median, went airborne, and struck a guardrail early Friday morning, according to Maine State Police.

Trooper Ian Dunn says the EMS crew was on their way back, after they transported a woman in labor to the hospital. The crew was on I-295 when the driver says he dozed off, and the ambulance began to swerve.

The ambulance came to a stop about 300 feet down the road, according to Trooper Dunn. The driver, Paul Ratigan of Bridgton, and the passenger, Nathan Gromek of Waterville, were not hurt. Trooper Dunn said a nurse sitting in the back, Stephanie Whelpley of Jay, was taken to Maine General but was released this morning.

No charges are pending in this case, according to Trooper Dunn.

This is the second ambulance crash in three days. On Wednesday, a Fort Kent ambulance rolled over in Masardis. Again, there were not patients in the back. But the EMS crew suffered non-life threatening injuries.

