School district warns parents of Netflix show about suicide

A school district in New Hampshire is warning parents about "13 Reasons Why," a new Netflix show about a suicide.

NBC Boston reports the superintendent of Sanborn High School says students shouldn't be watching the show without having a conversation about some heavy topics.

The show is about a bullied high school student who commits suicide. In 13 different cassette tapes, she explains the reasons and sends them to her classmates before she takes her life.

Superintendent Brian Blake says the series romanticizes suicide and gives no healthy alternative to kids struggling with emotional problems, according to NBC Boston. His counseling team sent a letter home to parents Tuesday, encouraging the to talk to their kids.

“They are vulnerable and impressionable,” Blake said. “We want to make sure we are taking care and putting the proper resources in place.”

In numerous op/eds, the show has been criticized for glamorizing suicide. It even shows the actual suicide itself.

Nic Sheff, a writer for "13 Reasons Why," defends that decision in an op/ed for Vanity Fair.

"When it came time to discuss the portrayal of the protagonist’s suicide in 13 Reasons Why, I of course immediately flashed on my own experience," he wrote. "It seemed to me the perfect opportunity to show what an actual suicide really looks like—to dispel the myth of the quiet drifting off, and to make viewers face the reality of what happens when you jump from a burning building into something much, much worse."

