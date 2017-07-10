Research: More sleep could prevent Alzheimer's

Courtesy Jin Chu Ferrer, Getty Images (Photo: jin chu ferrer)

A new study shows there could be a link between sleep deprivation and Alzheimer's Disease.

The study was published in the scientific journal, Brain. It shows that poor sleep leads to an increase in harmful compounds that can cause dementia.

"When people had their slow-wave sleep disrupted, their amyloid levels increased by about 10 percent," said Dr. Yo-El Ju of Washington University in St. Louis, who led the study. She spoke to NBC News about her work.

But getting enough shut-eye can be difficult when you lead a busy life. Being a parent, having a stressful job, or dealing with personal matters can keep someone awake at night.

Dan Fecteau, a sleep expert at Maine Medical Center, shared some ways we can log more sleeping hours. He suggests removing distractions, such as electronics, and calming your mind before hitting the pillow. Fecteau is the program manager of the Maine Sleep Institute.

© 2017 WCSH-TV