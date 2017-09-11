Protecting your information, in light of Equifax breach

(NEWS CENTER) -- Hackers stole personal information from Equifax, including Social Security numbers; names; addresses; birth dates; even driver's license information of about 143-million Americans.

David Leach at the Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection says that about 525,000 Mainers are affected.

The company says there was "vulnerablity" in their security, but haven't specified what that is exactly. About 209-thousand credit card numbers were also stolen.

Eigen Heald with has more than 23 years of experience in information technology, working with Berry Dunn. She writes blogs that offer helpful tips on protecting your information. Click here for more.

