Pregnant passenger charged for lying to police after crash

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A passenger involved in a crash last month, where the driver fled the scene and has yet to be found, has been formally charged.

19-year-old Shelby Jackson of Hollis admitted to lying to the investigating officer on the driver's identity, according to Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline. Jackson said she was behind the wheel to cover for 23-year-old Christopher Levesque, also of Hollis.

Levesque was behind the wheel March 28 around 7:15 a.m. when he crashed at the intersection of Long Plains Road and Limington Road in Buxton and flipped the car. He and Jackson were able to crawl out of the vehicle.

Levesque then fled the scene and left Jackson behind. Jackson is pregnant. Both suffered minor injuries, according to police.

She has been charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution and violation of conditions of release, as she was out on bail from an unrelated charge.

Maine State Police and Buxton Police have been actively looking for Levesque. Chief Cline said he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and a suspended license at the time of the crash. There are additional active warrants for his arrest on numerous charges related to the crash.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court at the Biddeford District on July 5th.

