Portland's Mayor responds to criticism from all over state

Taking your questions to Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland City Manager Jon Jennings says he has already spoken to his assistant about setting up weekly meetings with Mayor Ethan Strimling.

The two have clashed since Strimling took office a year and a half ago.

Strimling and Jennings spelled out some of their differences in a lengthy public workshop with the city council Monday night, but still couldn't find much common ground.

Many people who weighed in on social media called the meeting a waste of time and money, and asked why the city needs both of their positions.

Jennings declined an interview today, but Strimling was willing to respond to some of those comments.

