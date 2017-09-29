Portland Police Department color guard headed to Foxboro for Pats game

(NEWS CENTER)-- The Portland Police Department color guard will be in Foxboro on Sunday to present colors before the Patriots game with the Carolina Panthers.



In the wake of the controversy that surrounded NFL players' reactions to the National Anthem last week, this group knows a lot of people will be paying attention when the flag comes out. It is a responsibility that they take very seriously.



"Not only to hold the American Flag, the POW, the state and to have our weapons protecting it is a big deal.. This is our, America is, this is our whole world and the world we live in and what we need to do is salute and respect.. We have guys and girls overseas fighting for our freedom.. So it's really for the past and the future and the present. And for what America stands for." said officer Kevin Haley of the Portland PD.

