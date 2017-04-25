Perspective Mother's Day shoppers beware of Lowe's-related scam

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

There's a Lowe's scam making its way around Facebook. It’s a three question survey, that appears to be from Lowe's and promises a "50-dollars off" coupon for Mother's Day.

The information you enter, however, can become compromised.

The Better Business Bureau has advice on identifying Facebook scams.

The B.B.B. says don't believe everything you see because it's easy to steal logos and duplicate websites.

Also, legitimate businesses don't ask for credit card or bank info for a customer survey. Additionally, watch out for rewards that are too good to be true.

The B.B.B. says that few only a businesses can afford to give away $50 just for answering a few questions.

