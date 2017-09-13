Out of the Darkness: Talking about suicide prevention

Margie Johnston and Cathy Streifel each lost a loved one to suicide. Now they have devoted much of their lives to making sure other families do not experience that kind of pain.

Making an appearance on NOW, Cathy and Margie shared their personal stories-- as well as reaching out to anyone who may have thoughts of suicide, or someone who suspects a loved one has suicidal thoughts.

Both women are activists with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. During September, AFSP in Maine is hosting a number of events to promote Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. One of the biggest events of the year is the Out of the Darkness Community Walk, happening Sept. 24th, at Thompson's Point in Portland.

There will be food, music and inspirational speakers, in addition to crowds of people gathering to raise money for suicide prevention.

