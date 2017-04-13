NOW: Rep. Chellie Pingree answers your questions

Congresswoman, Chellie Pingree at a town hall on healthcare in Portland.

While Congress is on break, Representative Chellie Pingree is working her way through Maine, discussing everything from drugs to sexual assault.

Here are a few of the topics she's focusing on while she's here:

She spent some time on Wednesday at the Portland Recovery Community Center, talking with recovering addicts about ways to ensure federal funding for rehabilitation programs.

Earlier this week, she held a roundtable discussion to Rockland to talk about scarce broadband access, which she says is hurting Maine's economy.

The Congresswoman has also just introduced a bill that would help military service members who have been sexually harassed online.

