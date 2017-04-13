WCSH
NOW: Rep. Chellie Pingree answers your questions

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 11:39 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

While Congress is on break, Representative Chellie Pingree is working her way through Maine, discussing everything from drugs to sexual assault.

Here are a few of the topics she's focusing on while she's here:

  • She spent some time on Wednesday at the Portland Recovery Community Center, talking with recovering addicts about ways to ensure federal funding for rehabilitation programs.
  • Earlier this week, she held a roundtable discussion to Rockland to talk about scarce broadband access, which she says is hurting Maine's economy.
  • The Congresswoman has also just introduced a bill that would help military service members who have been sexually harassed online.

Congresswoman Pingree will be on NEWS CENTER NOW Thursday at 5:00 - what questions do you have for her?

Send them to us at asknow@wcsh6.com, or head over to the NEWS CENTER NOW Facebook page - we'll do our best to get them answered live on TV tonight.

