PROSPECT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- There are few places in Maine that can boast a better view than the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory.

That was just one of the reasons the NEWS CENTER NOW team headed to Waldo County for the second episode in the summer road trip series, NOW Hit the Road.

Amanda Hill explored the iconic bridge and observatory. She also learned how the nearby town of Bucksport is rebuilding its community, after the mill closed three years ago.

The Penobscot Narrows is a fairly new construction, and it's designed to last for decades. But not all bridges are in such good shape. Chris Costa takes a look at Maine's Infrastructure Report Card, to see where our bridges and roads could use improvement.

Looking down from the observatory, the vista includes a picturesque view of the original Fort Knox (not to be confused with the military base in Kentucky). Built in the mid-1800's, it's one of the most well preserved forts in America. We spoke to a member of the Friends of Fort Knox, to learn about the history of this location.

Fort Knox is a snapshot of war time centuries ago, but artists are using it as a backdrop for very modern performances. Zach Blanchard has a sneak peek of FLOW Fort Knox.

Kattey Ortiz went to find the best french fries in the area-- and found the cheesy goodness that comes from Harborview Grille.

There's a ghost story surrounding the founder of Bucksport, old Colonel Jonathon Buck. Katie Bavoso tackles another Maine Mystery: the legend of the witch's foot.

Where will the NOW team travel next week? Stay tuned to find out!