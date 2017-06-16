NOW Hit The Road to Shawnee Peak

Share This Story

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In the winter, we ski or snowboard. In the summer, we ride the zipline or a mountain bike. That's just some of what you can do atop Maine's mountains.

These ski resorts don't often shut down when the weather gets warm. Amanda Hill found out what Sunday River in Newry has to offer during the summer months. She went rock climbing and bungee jumping.

While Amanda handled the turf, Lee Goldberg took on the surf. He went to the Lakes Region, Naples specifically, to see what attracts the tourists this time of year. He showed off his wakeboarding "skills."

Shawnee Peak is celebrating its 80th year in business. Rachel Wilkinson, spokesperson for Shawnee Peak, gave us a look at how they will be marking this milestone.

The summer events on the mountains mean consistent business for local businesses. Kristina Rex shows us how they use special events and concerts to keep the customers coming.

And it's Fry-day: Kattey Ortiz found the best fries in Bridgton, at Standard Gastro Pub. They use Maine grown potatoes to create a tasty french fry.

After seeing everything the mountains have to offer, we asked you to weigh in: Is Maine better in the summer, or the winter? Overwhelmingly, viewers voted for summer.

Where will the NOW team go next Friday? Keep watching to find out!