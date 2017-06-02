NOW Hit the Road to Old Orchard Beach

Share This Story

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fewer than 10,000 people live in OOB full time, but in the summer, that number explodes to as many as 150,000.

That makes it the perfect place to start NOW Hit The Road summer series, when the NOW crew visits destinations that draw thousands to vacationland.

Last year, the Maine Office of Tourism estimates the economic impact of visitors was around 9 billion dollars.

In Old Orchard Beach, the famous pier and Palace Playland keep the fun going off the sand. Chris Costa delved into the history of both attractions, and what makes them so popular.





And of course a visit to OOB wouldn't be complete without some snacking. Kattey Ortiz took a look at how the Maine potato turns into a pier french fry.

Old Orchard Beach is a destination for beach goers, but it also has campgrounds for the families who want to rough it. Campgrounds are in a flurry of activity leading up to the summer months, trying to turn the winterized facilities into relaxing and fun retreats.

Local businesses make it happen, but the town government of Old Orchard Beach is working behind the scenes to lessen the burden. Town Manager Larry Mead says the town services prepare all year for the tourist boom. But this summer, they are struggling with a worker shortage.





OOB Town Manager talks seasonal workers

It wouldn't be NEWS CENTER NOW if we didn't ask the viewers to share their opinions. So we asked you what the best summertime beach snack is. With more than half of the total votes, french fries beat out ice cream, fried dough, and pizza. But for whatever reason, Lee Goldberg thinks the Chinese food is the best thing in OOB.