NOW Hit the Road to Boothbay

BOOTHBAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Last but not least, NEWS CENTER NOW went to Boothbay for the Windjammer Days celebration.

This episode was all about the Midcoast. But before we could show you all the things to see and do on the Midcoast, we had to tackle an important debate: where exactly is the Midcoast? Lee Goldberg went to find out.

Hot spots on the Midcoast are big tourism draws, but Jess Gagne wanted to find some hidden gems. She took your suggestions, and found what locals love about their hometowns.

Friday's episode was during the culmination of the Windjammer Days in Boothbay. We spoke to Mark Gimble of the Friends of Boothbay, to find out how this week-long event is a real boost to the economy. And we learned why visitors come back year after year.

And maybe a Windjammer isn't quite the boat that you're looking for-- maybe a speed boat or pontoon is more to your liking. No matter the vessel, however, more Americans are buying boats. Maine's boat business is seeing that boom, in their showrooms and marinas. Chris Costa took a look at what draws people to the water.

Of course, Fry-day means Kattey Ortiz is tracking down the best french fry on the Midcoast. The winner seems to be a crowd favorite, too.

Well that's the end of NOW Hit The Road.... for now. If you want to see us back on the road (maybe in your hometown!) send us a message. Connect with us and Facebook and let us know where we should go next.