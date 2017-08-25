NOW Hit the Road: Folk Fest - Security

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Boy with Cerebral Palsy relies on his service dog
-
Portland landlords upset with housing authority after serious apartment damage
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
The Blue Angels visit Maine
-
Lottery in Mass. announces $758M ticket winner
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
The Waterhouse football team gets new bleachers
-
East High Coach let go before over forced splits
-
Verdict delivered for boy who was hit by a car
-
Mainer completes longest horse race in the world
More Stories
-
Trump tells Mattis to indefinitely ban transgender recruitsAug 25, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
-
Patriots WR Julian Edelman carted off with knee injuryAug 25, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
-
Poliquin in secretly recorded audio: 'It would be…Aug 25, 2017, 12:37 p.m.