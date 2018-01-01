Want to watch our full shows, whenever, wherever? Click here for our YouTube page.

NOW · (adverb) at the present time or moment | Now is the time for action.

What if you could have a direct say in what you wanted your news to look like, and be able to able to react with your opinions through the same source that provided you with that news? Now you can with NEWS CENTER NOW, a brand new show that will replace NEWS CENTER at 5.

You, the viewer, are an integral part to NOW!

The major difference between this show and a typical newscast is the live interaction. Using Facebook Live, we will take your comments in real-time and incorporate them into our storytelling, providing a way for you to share your reactions with us and the rest of the state.

With a stunning new set, a highly motivated NOW team and anchors Lee Goldberg and Amanda Hill, we hope this show will open up a completely fresh and exciting way to connect with NEWS CENTER.

