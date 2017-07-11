New Hampshire town sees 905% increase in narcan doses administered

Laconia Narcan

LACONIA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's been a busy summer for one New Hampshire town, seeing a spike in overdoses.

On Friday, a post on the Laconia Fire Department's Facebook page read in part: "Laconia Firefighters, in the past 68 days, have administered 116 doses of Narcan. This is a 905% increase over the same time period from last year."

The post cites 30 overdoses in just over 2 months, which means many of those Narcan doses were used on the same patient. It can take up to six doses to counteract the effects of something more lethal like carfentanil, which Deputy Chief Shawn Riley says is in their town.

"The more people that are actively using in a community, the more opportunity there is to recruit new users," said Riley. "We want to actively help those who are using now and prevent new people, namely young people, from ever trying it. Not even one time."

The department actually has a paramedic on duty who took training to become a recovery coordinator. He will often follow up on overdose calls to find out if a patient is ready to find treatment.

"We've gotten 24 people into long-term recovery," Riley says. "I'm optimistic that we are all moving in the right direction. I think it's going to take a lot of time. I think the end is not close, but certainly in sight."

© 2017 WCSH-TV