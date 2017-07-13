NationalFrenchFryDay: Healthy fries

A recent study shows eating fries links to a higher risk of death. That's not good news for fry lovers like me.
But because it's an observational study and not a scientific study, I'm not entirely convinced. But that doesn't mean I shouldn't try to at least dabble in a healthier alternative.
Enter Amy Bouchard, a registered dietician and Program Coordinator for Let's Go! Bouchard has a great recipe for fries that actually taste like the real, greasy thing.
- For crispy fries, cut thin slices of potatoes into matchsticks
- Soak in water for an hour
- Pat dry
- Drizzle olive oil, add some salt and pepper to taste (limit the salt, though)
- Bake them on a single layer at 400 degrees for 20 mins., then 450 degrees for another 20 minutes
- For softer fries, cut thicker slices and bake for 40 mins. at 400 degrees, turning once midway
Happy National French Fry Day!
