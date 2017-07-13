NationalFrenchFryDay: Healthy fries

A recent study shows eating fries links to a higher risk of death. That's not good news for fry lovers like me.

But because it's an observational study and not a scientific study, I'm not entirely convinced. But that doesn't mean I shouldn't try to at least dabble in a healthier alternative.

Enter Amy Bouchard, a registered dietician and Program Coordinator for Let's Go! Bouchard has a great recipe for fries that actually taste like the real, greasy thing.

For crispy fries, cut thin slices of potatoes into matchsticks

Soak in water for an hour

Pat dry

Drizzle olive oil, add some salt and pepper to taste (limit the salt, though)

Bake them on a single layer at 400 degrees for 20 mins., then 450 degrees for another 20 minutes

For softer fries, cut thicker slices and bake for 40 mins. at 400 degrees, turning once midway

Happy National French Fry Day!

