Mom of child with autism writes open letter to concerned classmates' parents

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A mom from Maine's open letter has gone viral, picked up by the Huffington Post, encouraging parents to ask her about her son's autism diagnosis.

Amanda Morin's son, Benjamin, is beginning second grade this year. He has autism and ADHD. Morin said she heard from a mutual friend that someone was asking other parents if Benjamin was in her child's class, worried that his diagnoses would require more attention from teachers, and take focus away from other students.

"I hurt for him and want him just to be like any other kid, because he is like any other kid," said Morin.

Morin wrote this open letter, which got picked up by the Huffington Post, encouraging parents to ask her about her son's diagnoses directly, instead of asking other parents.

"It's okay to ask a parent. It's okay to ask them. It's a way of reducing stigma," said Morin.

Amanda is also an author for Understood.org, a resource website for parents connected to the National Center for Learning Disabilities.

"I'm the perfect person to come ask these questions of. As a parent, I want to hear from them, and other parents like me probably want to hear from them too," said Morin.

