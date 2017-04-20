PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- April 20th is a regular day for some, but others are celebrating.

"420" is the unofficial marijuana holiday, and a man from Oxford County marked the occasion by handing out free pot.

It's still illegal to sell marijuana in Maine, so author Crash Barry gave it away, passing out an estimated 225 grams to the hundreds who lined up in Portland's Monument Square. A password was required to get the gift, and Barry checked ID's to make sure all his recipients were over 21 years old. He said he did it in honor of Maine's first "legal 420." Recreational Marijuana was legalized here this past January.

Officials from the city of Portland say they are looking into the legality of the event.

© 2017 WCSH-TV