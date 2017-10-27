Mainers sell only official Hobbit Holes in the world

THORNDIKE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit, and thanks to a Maine company, you can live like one too.

Wooden Wonders, based out of Thorndike makes and sells Hobbit Holes. Owners Rocy and Melissa Pillsbury says they're the only company in the world that sells official Hobbit Holes. Their customer base spans all over the United States, shipping ready-to-assemble kits on palettes to people eager to live like they're in a J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy.

"Just in the last two weeks we've shipped to Washington State, California, Texas, and Colorado," Melissa Pillsbury said.

The playhouses come in different shapes and sizes, including one that fits adults. That's good news for all of the kids at heart.

With all the talk about Hobbit Holes, you'd think the Pillsbury's are obsessed with the Hobbit series, but that isn't necessarily the case. It's really Rocy Pillsbury's love for carpentry that got them family into the woodworking business.

"In Maine, building materials are very abundant," Rocy Pillsbury said.

According to the company's website the cheapest Hobbit Hole costs nearly $1,700.

