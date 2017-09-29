Mainers! Puppies affected by hurricanes need a furrrrever home

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Animals from the south have made their way up to Maine after a series of devastating hurricanes left many without their families.

Many puppies, kittens, and other small animals have made their way to shelters all over the state of Maine - including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Several of the animals have come from shelters in Mississippi and other southern states, in order to make room down there for animals directly affected by Harvey.

"What happens post-hurricane is a lot of collaboration among shelters across the country," said Jeana Roth from the ARLGP.

4-month old chihuaha maxes Barron and Colt made an appearance on NEWSCENTERNow. They were not in the hurricane, but were cleared out of shelters in Mississippi to make room for hurricane impacted animals. They are available for adoption starting Friday, September 29.

© 2017 WCSH-TV