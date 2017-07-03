Mainers getting national attention, connected by 'home'

(NEWS CENTER)-- The state of Maine has always been well represented nationally when it comes to the sport of track and field, and a pair of young athletes are carrying that torch with the hopes of someday carrying an Olympic one.



Isaiah Harris who went to Lewiston High School is going into his junior year at Penn State while Kate Hall from Lake Region High School goes to the University of Georgia.



Isaiah is an 800 meter specialist who just qualified for the world championships while Kate just won the national championship in the long jump.



Both are very much in the conversation when the 2020 Olympic games get mentioned. Not bad for 2 kids from Maine who are always cheering each other on.

© 2017 WCSH-TV