Mainers flock to Boston for marijuana expo

BOSTON (NEWS CENTER) -- Nearly 2,000 people attended the Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition in Boston over the last few days. Among the thousands in attendance were several Mainers hoping to learn more about marijuana, and those looking to get a leg up in the recreational business.

The expo, which ends Friday, is a must attend event for Dereck Connors and Norman Bamford. They drove five hours from Sullivan, Maine.

Bamford, owner of Taunton Bay Tea and Soap Company, says he was "surprised" by the high end nature of the expo.

"It's not a bunch of hippies smoking pot or anything like that," Bamford said of the event, "It's very professional."

In fact, smoking of any kind is banned at the expo.

Ron Smalley Jr., of Portland was one of the vendors Thursday. His company Vista Green Group, LLC helps people across the nation apply for marijuana license.

Smalley says it's important to travel to events like this one because it gives Mainers a better grasp of economic opportunities.

"Not knowing what the Maine regulations are going to look like for adult use as of today, it's important to get ahead of the curve and understand what other states are doing."

