Mainers clothing line getting national attention

(NEWS CENTER)-- Former Skowhegan High School and Husson University football player Kyle Poissonnier started the clothing line Catalyst For Change a few years ago. His "Just A KId From Maine" shirts have taken off in our state and now people in other states and other countries want shirts representing their homes as well. The company gives 10 percent of all proceeds to 2 specific charities and then each year those charities change. It's a way for Poissonnier to both do what he loves and give back to the state he loves at the same time.

To learn more about the Catalyst For Change clothing line, click here: http://www.cfcwear.com/

