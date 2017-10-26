Mainers anticipate the release of JFK assassination files

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the federal government would release classified documents Thursday related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

There are several conspiracy theories that surround JFK's assassination. According to a poll commissioned by media outlet FiveEightThirty, most Americans believe more than one person was involved in Kennedy's death. Lee Harvey Oswald was the only person held responsible.

Could the newly released files support this theory? Some people don't think the declassified records will contain that much of a bombshell. David Haus, an Associate Professor of History at Husson University is someone who thinks this way.

"Not really," Haus said, when asked if he was expecting shocking news to come out of the release, "but you never know."

Haus says the release could still be an eye-opener. He's interested in learning more about possible U.S. operations in Mexico City. It is where Oswald spent some time in the weeks before Kennedy was assassinated.

As for whether this type of transparency can help build trust between the people and the government, Haus is hopeful.

"By President Trump actually saying I'm not going to block this, they're going to release...he's trying to say I think that he's interested in a more transparent government."

When the files are released they will be uploaded to the National Archives website.

The records may shed new light on one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV