Mainer looks to overcome disability, join the workforce

Adam Zimmerman has been a fighter since birth. Born with Corneal Dystrophy and Congenital Glaucoma, the 39 year old as always been legally blind. 15 eye surgeries before the age of 3 and another dozen or so since.

None of that stopped him from graduating from Portland high school, then Brandeis University with a degree in politics and Philosophy. He decided to go to law school and graduated in 2010. Adam passed the bar in both Maine and Massachusetts even starting his own practice at one point. That practice closed in 2015 and he hasn't been able to find a job since.

"I don't think people want to discriminate, I have never believed that"

Adam says he has applied for in excess of 250 jobs in the last year around the country. Mostly in cities with advanced disability access when it comes to transportation. He's had interviews, and 2nd interviews, but no job offers.

"When I look at why am I having this particular challenge, I know I have a good resume, I know I write a good cover letter, I know I am a good interview, why am I having this challenge? I really have to draw the conclusion that my vision plays a role in that"

Adam says one of the biggest misconceptions of potential employers is that if they hire someone with a disability, it may cost them money to put things in place for the employee to do his/her job. He says technology has already taken care of that in his situation as most of todays computers are equipped with everything he would need. Adam's been posting video blogs as a way to reach out to others feeling the frustration of not being able to find work... He does get a disability check on the 3rd of every month and is looking forward to the day he can tell the state it's money isn't needed anymore.

