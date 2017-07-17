WCSH
Close
Breaking News Fire in Waterboro shopping complex
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Maine woman will try during the Tri in honor of mom

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 4:42 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- Maine's Tri for a cure attracts more than one thousand participants each year. All of the women are swimming, biking and running towards the same goal -- to create a cancer free state.

For one woman, this race means even more than that. As she approached the finish line of beating cancer, Jess Jordan tragically lost her mother -- someone who was by her side through the entire fight. Jess did not give up then and as you'll see, she surely is not giving up now.
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories