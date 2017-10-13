Maine mom will not take no for an answer when it comes to her daughters care

(NEWS CENTER)-- It can be exhausting and frustrating. You or your child needs medical care but your insurance company says it won't pay for it. More times than not, that's where things end. But it does not always have to be that cut and dry.



"I have to push.. I can't sit and do nothing because noone cares as much as we do. No doctor, no teacher, no one cares as much as we do. Just to advocate for her is basically my full time job" said Sylvia Green who's daughter Kaitlyn suffers from from Dysautonomia which can be debilitating. It causes her shortness of breath, altered heart rate, dizziness, and nausea.



The Green's insurance company will not pay for the one treatment that they have found works for Kaitlyn. But Sylvia did not take no for an answer and neither does anyone else put in similar situations.

