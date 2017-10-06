Maine man makes a splash in the board game world

(NEWS CENTER)-- Even though we are clearly in the age of video games, in 2015, board game sales topped 1-billion dollars. The popular pastime is making a comeback and a Maine man has staked his spot in the renaissance movement.

"So it's a race against the clock, you're racing against other players you have to go out and get treasures and battle monsters, and outwit your competition. It's a game that people of all ages are really enjoying" said Tom Deschenes the creator of "Quest for the Antidote" which has been picked up by Upper Deck.



The last person from Maine to create a board game that was mass marketed was Milton Bradley. Yes, he was from Maine. Born in Vienna in 1836 and lived here until he was 11.

