Local Pastor reacts to Texas tragedy

State troopers and other officials gather at the entrance to the First Baptist Church (back) after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 6, 2017. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER)-- When things like the shooting in Texas happen, people start searching for answers. A lot of times that leads them to lean heavily on their faith. Even though there are not always answers to the questions, there can be hope.



"We try real hard to provide a safe environment, but the same time we are a church. My hope is that we could help the next person and help prevent somebody responding to the pain and that is with in them and maybe be a light that reorients their life so that they don’t go out and act upon the profound level of pain or brokenness they may have" said Allen Austin, Senior Pastor at Pathway Vineyard in Lewiston.

