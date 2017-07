(NEWS CENTER)-- It may be the cutest video you see all day. Jeremy Willey who is a 4th generation lobsterman, born and raised in Owls Head, he was offshore lobstering about 10-12 miles below Matinicus Rock when he saw a seal pup floating in a rope. His stern-man, Jeffrey Door, pulled the seal aboard and then Jeremy slowly and safely cut the little seal free.

