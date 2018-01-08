Local law on marijuana processors could be changing

(NEWS CENTER)-- Maine's department of Health and Human Services is promising to enforce rules that could restrict sick peoples access to medical marijuana. DHHS says donating plants has always been illegal, while medical marijuana supporters say enforcement will cut off access to life saving medicine.

DHHS says it will start cracking down on February 1st. A state senator wants to be one step ahead and make donating plants legal.





"To think that they're going to make it impossible for other parents with sick children going through what Hailey went through or seizures of whatever, who can't afford it, to make it illegal.. I think it's sad.. it's so wrong" said Tabaitha Steward who lost her daughter to cancer back in September.

