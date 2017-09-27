Local clothing company helps promote suicide prevention awareness

(NEWS CENTER)-- September is suicide prevention awareness month and each week we have been showcasing a different group that is championing that cause. Catalyst For Change is a clothing company that is owned by Maine native Kyle Poissonnier. He gives a portion of the company's monthly proceeds to the Maine chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and then in the month of September he designs specific clothing to help raise awareness for the cause. This is the 4th year Catalyst For Change has decided this was one movement the company needed to get behind.

